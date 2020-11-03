Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.17% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

