Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.57% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

In other Aspen Group news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

