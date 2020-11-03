Rock Creek Group LP Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

