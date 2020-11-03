Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 349.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,198.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 67.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 76.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

