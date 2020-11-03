Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,619 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

NYSE CC opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.41. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

