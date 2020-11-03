Rock Creek Group LP Sells 350,143 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350,143 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.15% of Rosetta Stone worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

RST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

RST stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $737.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.78. Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

