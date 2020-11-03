Rock Creek Group LP Sells 556 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

DHR opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $240.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

