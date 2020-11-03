Rock Creek Group LP Sells 6,167 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

