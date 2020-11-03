Rock Creek Group LP Takes $1.60 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vipshop by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vipshop by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,798 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

