Rock Creek Group LP Takes $1.73 Million Position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Norbord makes up 0.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.07% of Norbord as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Norbord in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norbord by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

OSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of OSB opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

