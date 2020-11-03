Rock Creek Group LP Takes $637,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

