Rock Creek Group LP Takes $984,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

