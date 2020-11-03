Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Avid Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.57% of Avid Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,970 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 223,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 59,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 19.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 348,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $409.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

