Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.57% of BlueLinx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlueLinx by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlueLinx by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXC opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

