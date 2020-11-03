Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.61% of Leaf Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Leaf Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,540,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 820.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 194,765 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEAF opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

