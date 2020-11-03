Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $387.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.