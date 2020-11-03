Rosenblatt Securities Cuts World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $50.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of WWE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $67.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,784,000 after acquiring an additional 483,449 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,248,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,800,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,573 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

