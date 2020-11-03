Rosenblatt Securities Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $250.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

