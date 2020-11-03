Rosenblatt Securities Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.68.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.