Rowe Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $130.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target hoisted by Rowe from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.25.

FMC stock opened at $106.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in FMC by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

