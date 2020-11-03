Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.50.
Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$31.33 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.
Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
