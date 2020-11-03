Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.50.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$31.33 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

