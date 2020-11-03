Royal Bank of Canada Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $199.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $219.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.00.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.66. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.