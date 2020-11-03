Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,532.52.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,903.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.