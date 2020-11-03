Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,532.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,903.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

