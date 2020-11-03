Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt cut Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

