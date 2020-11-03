RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. RPM International reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

RPM International stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $13,400,000. Alley Co LLC grew its position in RPM International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPM International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

