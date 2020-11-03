RPT Realty (RPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPT Realty stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

