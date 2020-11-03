Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/29/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/23/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/14/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 10/10/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
RUBY opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.99.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.