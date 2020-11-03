Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

10/10/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

RUBY opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $346,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after buying an additional 459,724 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 23.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

