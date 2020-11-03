Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $311.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.