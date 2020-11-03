Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will announce sales of $274.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.01 million. Sabre reported sales of $984.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 173.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

