Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

SFE stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.40. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.