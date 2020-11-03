Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $997.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.