Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Edward Jones reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,903.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 368,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.