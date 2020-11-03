Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRPT opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

