Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $729.41 million and a P/E ratio of 26.15. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.42.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,317,500.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

