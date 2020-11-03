SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 898,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SBAC opened at $293.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.93. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,834.39 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

