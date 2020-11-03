Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $319.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. Mizuho downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,887,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,341,700.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,337.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

