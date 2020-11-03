Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Update

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,323,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 19,146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.9 days.

SIUIF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.