Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) vs. Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Head-To-Head Review

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortive has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senseonics and Fortive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Fortive 8.00% 16.22% 7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Senseonics and Fortive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortive 0 5 9 0 2.64

Fortive has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Fortive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortive is more favorable than Senseonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Fortive shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Fortive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Fortive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million 4.06 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.53 Fortive $7.32 billion 2.92 $738.90 million $3.48 18.20

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortive beats Senseonics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables; and critical sterilization and disinfection solutions. It markets its products and services under the ACCRUENT, FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, GORDIAN, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, INTELEX, LANDAUER, PRUFTECHNIK, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. The company's Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, VEEDER-ROOT, and TELETRAC NAVMAN brands. This segment also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.