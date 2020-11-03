Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Severn Bancorp stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Severn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Severn Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 287.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of Severn Bancorp worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.