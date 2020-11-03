Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SIOPF stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of architect, design, business management, and consultancy services.

