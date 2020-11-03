Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 383.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $914.99 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,004.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $905.92. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,499.96, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

