Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

SCBFF stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

