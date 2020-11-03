Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Declines By 13.8%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 9,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

ATVI stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

