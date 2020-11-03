Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Grows By 12.1%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

