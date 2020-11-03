Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Grows By 23.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NYSE:FOF opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 66.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

