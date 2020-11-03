Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Rises By 22.0%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

CTG stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

