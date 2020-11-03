Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Declines By 14.0%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

