Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rises By 21.4%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.53.

KIGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

