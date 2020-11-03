Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expands By 12.1%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of KN opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knowles by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.