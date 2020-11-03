Short Interest in MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Expands By 22.1%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,748,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 4,706,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,756,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS MMNFF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. MedMen Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 33 retail stores in nine states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

